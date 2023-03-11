Rossouw blitzkrieg takes Multan Sultans into PSL-8 playoffs

RAWALPINDI: Rilee Rossouw broke his own Pakistan Super League (PSL) record of scoring a fastest century as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in the 27th fixture of the PSL-8 in Rawalpindi here on Friday evening. Previously, Rossouw had scored a century in 43 balls. However, in the yesterday’s clash, the South African cricketer managed to hit a ton in 41. Russow hit his first 50 runs off 17 balls and his second 50 off 24 balls. The victory confirmed Multan’s place in the playoffs. Rossouw brought jaws — and PSL records — down with an unbridled display of power-hitting, turning a chase of 243 into a cakewalk. Peshawar — still not sure of their place in those playoffs — have now lost two straight matches despite posting 240 and more on the board. They were ambushed by Jason Roy a few nights ago and now it was Rossouw’s turn as the South African powerhouse clattered eight fours and 12 sixes to mastermind the second-highest chase in all of T20 history, with five balls to spare.

The longest Rossouw went between boundaries in his innings was six balls. His first five scoring shots were all fours or sixes. And he kept going. That detour into English county cricket via Kolpak had taken one of the biggest and brightest stars in South Africa away from the spotlight. But he’s back now and he’s got numbers that are scarcely believable. Over 297 T20s, he’s maintained an average over 30 and a strike rate over 140. Some of the other people who’ve managed to do that are Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, David Warner and AB de Villiers.

Rossouw had a strong support cast helping him. Kieron Pollard chipped in with 52 off just 24 balls. Their third-wicket partnership — 99 off 43 balls — formed the bedrock of this chase. A little while earlier, when Multan were bowling, 21-year old seamer Abbas Afridi, picked up 4 for 39. Three of those wickets came in the space of nine deliveries where he gave away only eight runs. In a game where they were scored at the rate of two a ball, that was noteworthy.

Earlier, Peshawar skipper Babar Azam too achieved a personal milestone. The Peshawar captain brought up his fourth fifty, scoring 50 off 24 balls, which is now the fastest of his T20 career. The right-handed batter scored 73 off 39 balls to help Peshawar score 242-6 in 20 overs. It was also his 83rd 50 plus score in T20s. Peshawar openers – Babar and Saim Ayub – set the perfect tone for their team to set another big total. They both scored 134 runs together to help Peshawar post a big total, which is also now the second-highest total in this year’s PSL. The skipper scored his fifty with an improved strike rate whereas Saim once again dominated from the front. Babar knock included nine boundaries and two maximums whereas Saim made 58 off 33 balls. The duo were incredibly fluent at the start of the game, setting up such a strong platform that they could keep hitting despite the speed bumps.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi 242 for 6 (Babar Azam 73, Saim Ayub 58, Abbas Afridi 4-39) vs Multan Sultans 244 for 6 (Rilee Rossouw 121, Kieron Pollard 52, Azmatullah Omarzai

2-62).

Man of the match: Rilee Rossouw.