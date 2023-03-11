Tommy Cash makes a hilarious appearance at Paris Fashion Week

The recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week was an extravagant affair with several memorable moments that fashion lovers would remember for times to come. From robots sharing the runway with models to a model engulfed in flames – the fashion event made sure to induce a value of shock, too. Taking this several notches higher was Estonian rapper and singer Tommy Cash who occupied the front seat at the Y/Project fall/winter 2023-24 show straight out of his bed, quite literally! “Sorry I’m late I slept in,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of himself in which he can be seen wearing…wait for it…a huge white duvet and several pillows tied to his back. Held near Parc Monceau, the event also saw him arriving in his blue silk pyjamas and fluffy home slippers. While the fashion week is known for some head-turning glamorous ensembles, Cash made sure to grab everyone’s attention with his bare face and unkempt hair. During the course of the show, he even pretended to fall asleep wearing a hydrating sheet mask on his face with cucumber pieces on his eyes. Reacting to his hilarious appearance, a user wrote, “Everything you do is cooked on point!” Another commented: “Imagine being on the second row awake seeing the person on the front row sleeping.” “Damn I love you,” a user wrote. This, however, isn’t the first time the rapper has amused everyone with his fashion week appearances. Prior to this, he channelled Anna Wintour’s signature look as he arrived wearing a long dress, big boots, and a leather jacket. Earlier, for Marine Serre SS 2023 show, he became a baby, complete with a person pushing his stroller. At the Loewe show last October, Cash was wearing an off-the-shoulder, deep v-cut onesie. During the show, the artist was seen knitting with the same wool he wore, taking to Instagram to reveal that he was “Knitting tha thong” to accompany the look.