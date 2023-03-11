Effective Communication Skills

Speaking and writing skills need to be focused on for effective communication among graduate-level students. These are pivotal skills that require special concentration from experts in the academic field. In this regard, English language writing and speaking is found problematic at the graduate level in public and private Pakistani universities at large.

Generally, the teachers found difficulty in making students understand the basics of English grammar and structure as the basic understanding of the English language is lacking. A small percentage of students was observed performing well with a good understanding of the language. The graduate level, on the other hand, is four years professional degree recognized by Higher Education Commission (HEC). The teachers expect students to be efficient enough at this level in grasping the set-designed courses. However, the outcome of students’ performance was observed as not up to the mark.

The same observations have been analysed in a classroom setting in public as well as in private universities of twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Cultural diversity was also found in these universities, and one can generalize that the majority of students face the same problem. By the results, there is a need to analyse the issues that create hindrances in the way of students’ learning and understanding of English. On the other hand, the HEC’s initiatives of introducing English courses at the graduate level at the initial level are appreciable. The students are required to be responsible in learning the concepts as the English language is a necessary part of their degree in terms of writing and speaking medium. Apart from these courses, there is a need to find the individual weaknesses of students by the instructor. It would be an aggressive student and teacher communication through different assessments, quizzes, projects, written examinations, and presentations. Each student is required to present his/her project and open up about his/her particular weaknesses. The chances given of presentation on an equal basis should not be ignored by the instructor. The responsibility comes both on the instructor as well as on the students to eliminate the chances of weak and effective speaking and writing skills. When understanding of English grammar is enhanced, speaking and writing skills both would be improved together.

There is a need to create a conducive ambience for speaking and writing English to bridge this gap.

At the graduate level, it is expected that students would work hard, and shun their irresponsible behaviour. Students are expected to go with the pace of the course. The lethargic behaviour of not meeting deadlines and preparing poorly for assessments are also factors that can only be dealt with by the students themselves for competing well on the academic ground. Another reason is highlighted by Zhang (2009) that learners of English as a Second Language (ESL) are worried about their mistakes, and criticism and feel shy. It’s the reason for avoiding speaking English in public. There is a need to boost the confidence among learners and give them a platform to present with confidence their projects and tasks. In Pakistani culture, we support our native language being our first language, but on academic grounds, there is no flexibility in language switching when achieving a professional degree. We as an instructor have full responsibility to give these young students an open platform to speak and write and shed their shyness. Our context creates a social barrier among young learners that is required to be managed maturely by giving a comfortable performing zone. There is a need to create a conducive ambience for speaking and writing English to bridge this gap.

It is suggested to implement strictly to deliver and communicate in English classes instead of switching to the native language. English is a lingua franca; thus, it should be tried to bring students to a good level of performance. However, the common mode of communication enables people to understand efficiently various cultures regardless of their ethnic backgrounds. More problems that are observed include less choice of words, pronunciation, sentence structures, and less understanding of grammatical tools. The lack of linguistic competence leads to dissatisfactory performances, and shyness among students with a lack of confidence. These observations revealed that students might be facing these problems due to Urdu and English structural differences also. As a result, young learners avoid speaking and writing that lead to putting aside their urge of improving in fact, their urge disappeared in between these social complexes. If someone makes fun of wrong pronunciation or mockery, fights on the name of ego are commonly seen among the young generation.

In a nutshell, the psychological elements are revealed as hindering in Speaking and writing English. English language instructors need to keep these problems at the front in classroom settings. Furthermore, lacking knowledge of grammar, the structure of sentences, and syntax are observed main hindrances in students’ performances. Pakistani students are talented and hardworking, but the majority require these corrective and learning measures to improve their performances on academic grounds.

The writer is an adjunct assistant professor at Riphah International University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com.