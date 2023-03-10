Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan

Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 7 Nov 2022, other currencies KARACHI – Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday). Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 283.2 286 Euro EUR 295.5 297 UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334 U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75 Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4 Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02 Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2 China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04 Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51 Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49 Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82 Qatari Riyal QAR 71.84 72.54 Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93 Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39 Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71 Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02