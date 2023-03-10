Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework to be finalized soon

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday said finalization of the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework was on the cards to improve the quality of services.

Chairing a consultative meeting on Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework, the minister said the initiative would help reduce telecom operators’ operational expenses and also improve services’ quality. Secretary IT Mohsin Mushtaq, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, representative of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), and authorities of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and PTCL also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework at length and resolved that the initiative was the need of hour. The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom in this regard. The minister said the ministry would take every possible step for the betterment of the country and masses. He said that joint efforts were needed to provide quality telecom services to people, adding the protection of interests of mobile operators and masses was our responsibility.