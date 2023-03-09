Jason Roy’s dazzling ton helps Quetta shock Peshawar by eight wickets

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy hammered a dazzling ton to power his side to an eight-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 8 match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday night. Jason’s heroics helped Quetta successfully chase the target of a record 241 runs. Jason created history when pulled off an unbelievable run-chase for Quetta with his exuberant knock of 145 in 18.2 overs. He smoked 20 boundaries and five maximums to score the highest individual total of PSL. The previous highest was 127 scored by Colin Ingram in 2019. Jason alongside his opening partner Martin Guptill gave a fiery start to his team. Guptill was caught and bowled by Wahab Riaz. However, Jason alongside Will Smeed scored 109 off just 55 balls. Smeed supported him well with 22-ball 26. Mohammad Hafeez also partnered strongly with Jason as they both yielded 93 off 39 balls. The Pakistan veteran remained not-out for 41 laced with six boundaries and two maximums. Only Wahab and Mujeeb Ur Rehman could take a wicket each for Peshawar.

Earlier, Babar Azam replied to his critics with the bat by scoring his maiden century in the PSL with a strike rate of 171.66. In the 25th match of the ongoing PSL 8, Babar alongside Saim Ayub partnered for a magnificent opening as Peshawar managed to score 240-2 against the Gladiators. The two batters scored 162 runs off 81 balls to register the second-highest partnership in the tournament’s history. Saim continued his top form and smashed 74 off just 34 balls including all of his unbelievable shots. The left-handed batter impressed viewers by smashing six boundaries and five maximums.

The young gun was bagged by Dwaine Pretorius with a slower delivery in the 14th over. But Babar kept going. The skipper suffered from immense criticism for his strike rate in the previous match. However, he proved himself yet again to score a century – that too with an improved scoring rate. He was bowled out after scoring 115 runs, laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes. In the end, Rovman Powell contributed a quick 18-ball 35. Pretorius was the lone wicket-taker in the first innings.

Brief scores

Quetta Gladiators 243 for 2 (Jason Roy 145 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 41 not out, Mujeeb Ur Rehman 1-38) beat Peshawar Zalmi 240 for 2 (Babar Azam 115, Saim Ayub 74, Dwaine Pretorius 1-40) by eight wickets.