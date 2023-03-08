Bilawal urges UN to monitor crimes against women in Kashmir, other occupied territories

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto highlights the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, where women are particularly vulnerable.

During a high-level debate at the UN Security Council in New York, Foreign Minister highlighted the critical need to establish a monitoring mechanism for crimes against women committed in foreign-occupied territories, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to him, the majority of atrocities and crimes against women occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of peoples’ rights to self-determination. He went on to say that the purpose of violence in a situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population.

Minister highlighted that women, peace and security strategy will remain unfinished as long as the dimension of the troubles of women is not addressed directly and robustly. He called for occupation forces to be accountable for their crimes.

FM said the world is aware of women’s plights in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, in Africa and mentioned that the strategy to prevent war was yet to be implemented. Lamenting at curbs imposed on education and work on women and girls in neighboring Afghanistan, Bilawal urged the interim government to take steps towards the resumption of female education and empower them to play their due role in society.

To preside over a conference on “Women in Islam,” the foreign minister arrived in New York on Tuesday. On the eve of the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, Pakistan, the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, is hosting a moot.