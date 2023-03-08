Iran detains several people over mysterious poisonings of schoolgirls

According to Iran’s deputy interior minister, several people have been arrested in connection with recent suspected poisonings of schoolgirls in various cities throughout the country.

“Based on the intelligence and research measures of the country’s intelligence bodies, a number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant bodies are conducting a full investigation,” Majid Mir-Ahmadi said on Tuesday, without providing further details on those detained.

“As soon as clear results are obtained, (the public) will be notified,” he added.

Mir-Ahmadi went on to say that those involved in a hybrid war against the country are responsible for the recent poisonings.

The arrests are the first announced by Iran in connection with the poisonings that have engulfed the country in recent months.

Some Iranian students have reported poisoning symptoms while at school since November 2022. The outbreak began in Qom’s central city before spreading to other cities.

Most students experienced respiratory issues, nausea, fatigue, and dizziness, and some were hospitalized.

The poisoning of schoolgirls triggered a wave of anger and demands for action from the authorities.

On Monday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the suspected poisoning of students in Iran’s schools an “unforgivable and big” crime, calling on authorities to seriously pursue the issue.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stated that responsible bodies, such as intelligence and law enforcement agencies, must identify the source of the crime as well as the agents and masterminds.

President Ebrahim Raeisi has also directed the intelligence and interior ministers to investigate the poisoning cases.

Iran’s president and foreign minister have already stated that the mysterious poisoning of schoolgirls in several cities is part of the enemies’ hybrid war against the country.