Senate Chairman briefed on SBP’s recent initiative

Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad on Monday gave a detailed briefing to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on recent initiatives taken to promote financial inclusion, enhance agriculture sector productivity, and support sustainable development. The SBP Governor and Sanjrani met here at the Parliament House and discussed matters of mutual interest, specifically economic and the State Bank’s role in promoting financial stability and inclusive economic growth. During the meeting, the chairman Senate praised the SBP for its efforts in facilitating small and medium-sized enterprises, improving access to finance, and supporting the agriculture sector. The meeting ended with an agreement that continued collaboration between the Senate and the State Bank of Pakistan was necessary to drive sustainable economic growth and create development opportunities for all Pakistanis.