Public holiday announced in Lahore

The Punjab government has declared March 11 (Saturday) as a public holiday in Lahore in honor of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain’s urs.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, March 11 will be a public holiday in the Lahore District.

The holiday was declared to commemorate the urs, according to the notification.

On March 11, all educational institutions will also be closed.

Shah Hussain also known as Madhoo Lal Hussain, was a 16th-century Punjabi Muslim Sufi poet who is regarded as a pioneer of the Kafi form of Punjabi poetry. He lived during the ruling periods of Mughal emperors Akbar and his son Jahangir.