What’s Love Got to Do with It? releases all across Pakistan

Jemima Goldsmith’s first ever film “What’s Love got to do with it?” was released across Pakistan on Friday.

Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi played prominent roles in Goldsmith’s first film. The movie revolves around the stories of arranged marriage culture in South Asian families, by adding a comic touch to it, Goldsmith did a wonderful job.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima posted a list of the cinemas that have started screening her film, “What’s Love got to do with it?”

The British screenwriter and producer revealed that it took 12 years of effort to make the movie.

Netizens expressed excitement over the release of the film and also inquired about the subtitles as well.

Some also responded in disappointment as the film for the time being will not be airing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi cinemas.

Earlier, when Jemima tweeted about the release of the film on Twitter, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy congratulated her and asked when it will be released in Pakistan.

Jemima responded with thanks and said that it will be released in Pakistan on Friday, March 3.

It should be noted that along with Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, Indian actress Shabana Azmi is also starring in Jemima’s film.

The film follows Zoe Stevenson, a documentary maker from London as she searches for her next project. She meets up with childhood friend, Kaz Khan who tells her he has decided to follow the same path as his parents and find his match via an assisted marriage. Unlucky in love, dating app addict Zoe is fascinated by the idea and decides to make it the focus of her next documentary.