Atlas Honda announces third price hike in 2023; Check latest rates here

Atlas Honda has announced the third price increase for motorcycles in 2023, as the company continues to surprise customers with rising prices.

The nation’s renowned two-wheeler manufacturer announced updated prices for all of its models, attributing the recent increase to recent economic uncertainty and a significant depreciation of the local currency.

The sharp increase is the result of a rise in the dollar’s value relative to the Pakistani rupee, as well as the high policy rate.

According to the new price list shared by the auto giant, the price of the most selling unit CD70 has been jacked up by Rs7,000 and the model will now cost Rs144,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, the Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs9,000, taking the rate to a record Rs214,900.

Atlas Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs155,500, as it sees a surge of Rs8,000, and Honda Pridor 100 has been increased by Rs9,000 to reach Rs190,500.

Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs255,900, and Rs443,900 respectively.

On the other hand, a day after crushing the local currency amid a standoff with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a downgrade by Moody’s in its most recent ratings, the US dollar decimated the Pakistani rupee to an all-time low in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to information from the foreign exchange dealers, the value of the US dollar increased dramatically by a massive margin of Rs 18.89 against the rupee and was currently trading at a record level of Rs 285 in the interbank market.