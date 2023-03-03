PTC wins award for organization’s vision, mission to empower women at work

Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has won an award at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Women Empowerment Awards 2022, for its vision and mission to integrate gender inclusive policies. While commenting on this huge recognition, MD and CEO Pakistan Tobacco Company Ali Akbar said that the company has been focusing on empowering the social and economic growth of the female workforce through key organizational policies which are key to sustainable business. He further stated that Pakistan Tobacco Company’s mission is to pave the road to empower women in leadership roles and become a champion for the inclusion of women in the greater success of the organization. This win is a testament to the company’s commitment to promote female leadership and advancement, MD PTC added. OICCI, consisting of more than 200 of the largest foreign investors operating in Pakistan, has strived to promote females at leadership positions through its flagship Women Empowerment Awards, marking this the 5th successive year the Awards were held. An independent jury vetted the performance of the companies from different aspects and awarded the special category awards in seven categories.