50 PTI workers booked over alleged manhandling of journalists

Rail Bazaar, Faisalabad police on Thursday booked 50 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on charges of thrashing media persons, snatching and damaging their belongings.

Submitting an application, the Electronic Media Association Vice President Munawar Iqbal said that the media persons were performing their duty at the GTS Chowk to cover the PTI rally. He said the rally participants attacked the media persons with sticks and weapons and they thrashed the journalists. He said the attackers also snatched and damaged a camera, a mobile phone of Bilal Sikandar and also hurled life threats.

Police booked fifty unknown workers in the case registered under sections 148,149,427 and 506-B of the Pakistan Penal Code with no arrest.

Meanwhile, journalists also condemned the former state minister for information Farrukh Habib who did not intervene when PTI workers also misbehaved with the journalists at a press conference to be addressed by Farrukh Habib.

The journalists said that PTI workers damaged the cameras and also misbehaved with them amid the presence of Habib who played a role of a silent spectator. They said the journalists would keep boycotting the functions of Farrukh Habib.