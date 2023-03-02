Islamabad court acquits Amjad Shoaib

A local court in Islamabad discharged Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib in a case of inciting people to rebellion and spreading hatred against state institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the decision.

Previously, the prosecutor had opposed the discharge plea. The court heard arguments from both sides, reserved its decision, and then issued its decision.

Amjad Shoaib, a retired army officer, and his YouTube channel were found to be part of an organized propaganda campaign.

The FIA completed the forensics of Amjad Shoaib’s mobile phone and as per the findings, his mobile turned out to be an important tool of PTI and Imran Khan’s negative propaganda.

The detail of his close contacts and conversation showed the ex-serviceman’s connections with the persons involved in the campaign targeting the state organs and key figures.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, Farrukh Habib, and Ghulam Sarwar were included in the WhatsApp circle of General Amjad Shoaib.

His ties to the notorious Adil Raja and some journalists were discovered. Amjad spread rumors about Israeli Prime Minister and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar. Despite the fact that the ex-serviceman admitted in writing that the story was fabricated, the YouTube propaganda continued.

On Monday, a local court in Islamabad granted police a three-day physical remand of former Pakistan Army officer Lt-General (retd) Amjad Shoaib on charges of inciting people to mutiny and spreading hatred against state institutions.

The Islamabad police had requested that the accused be held physically for a week.