Recent Pakistani drama serials with most views and TRPs

The year 2023 started with a lot of new and unique dramas. A few of the new dramas got immensely popular and stood out because of their innovative storyline and star studded cast. The popular dramas which grabbed the public attention include Tere Bin and Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha.

Both the dramas feature the promising Pakistani male actor Wahaj Ali. A lot of critics and fans of Wahaj Ali are claiming that the trending of these two dramas are just because of his flawless and natural acting. Yumna Zaidi and Hania Aamir are another reason of the popularity of these two dramas. Besides, these two dramas, Sare Raah, Qalandar, Farq & Kala Doriya are also getting decent number of views.

The drama which is on the top is Tere Bin, the drama is being loved by the viewers and the fans have made Tere Bin the talk of the town, each episode of the drama collects around 20 million plus views, also securing the highest TRP on the slot. It usually trends number one in India every week.

Tere Bin also trends in Pakistan but its trending fluctuates because of Mujhey Pyar Huwa Tha which comes in competition. If we talk about Mujy Pyar Hua Tha, it’s on number two as per the Trps and views. An average episode of the drama collects five to six million views which is less than Tere Bin’s views, however, it trends on number one on YouTube.

Saba Qamar’s Sar E Raah secures third position on Trps and views. An average episode of mini-series collects 7.8 million views. Qalandar is on number four as per views and Trps. Qalandar’s each episode collects around 6 million views. Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed’s Kala Doriya is on number fifth and its episodes collect around four million views. Faysal Quraishi’s Farq is on sixth number and its episodes collect around five million views.