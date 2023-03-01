Ushna Shah apologises to all parties involved and shuts off of Instagram

Ushna Shah, a newlywed Pakistani woman, has apologised in public to the photographer she accused of posting her wedding’s intimate photos online.

Ushna uploaded a story on Instagram today that appears to be a lengthy note in which she conveyed her displeasure and sense of violation at the disaster the wedding had caused.

She said: “I haven’t reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in new home. I worked very hard to make this time private, but several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion.”

“Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture, that was not the intention and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting anyone down,” she added.

She also announced signing off for a few days from Instagram for the sake of her mental health and to spend the precious time and energy with her wonderful husband and new family.

“Thank you for the love and prayers,” she concluded.

She shared the chat screenshots with Saad Ansari Photography in which he also apologised to Ushna.

“I was there with the behalf of Fashion Time Magazine (FTM) AB Lakhani,” he had said.

“If you have any issue I can put it down,” he had added.

Reacting to that, Ushna angrily said: “The disgusting picture you took already gone everywhere.”

She questioned: “Will you delete it from 600 portals?”

“I have no idea this post will be shared too much. I can apologise to you now,” said Saad Ansari Photography.

According to Ushna’s current stance, she did not invite them for the event coverage as she clearly mentioned it in the invitation to not record and post personal moments.

She invited ‘AB Lakhani of Moovyshoovy’ just to join her in happy moment of life, her marriage as she knows them for years.

Lastly, Ushna also apologised to the team of ‘AB Lakhani of Moovyshoovy’.

“Please forgive me for wearing what I wore and for trying to protect what was meant to be only mine, for getting married my way, for being upset that my Nikkah got interrupted by a drone and for feeling violated. This is beyond cruel!!,” she maintained.