The end of vicious MILs — social media lauds ‘Kuch Ankahi’ for subtly smashing stereotypes

Nadeem Baig’s Kuch Ankahi continues to break stereotypes in the most subtle ways with each episode and fans are here for it!

Pakistani dramas are known to show some of the most “vicious mothers-in-law” but not anymore. The family drama did the opposite with actor Annie Zaidi shutting up a nosy relative body-shaming Qudsia Ali.

A user shared a clip of Annie respectfully giving a shut-up call to a woman commenting on Qudsia’s weight and how she would get “better grooms” if she lost some weight. To which, Annie says that God makes pairs and Tanya would get the best she deserves the way she is.

“Salman’s mother proving yet again why she’s gonna be the absolute best MIL in future. Aaliya is one lucky girl!” wrote the user. “Just how politely she shut down the audacity of that relative who oh-so-casually was body shaming the girl, whose house that relative is a guest of.”

Another user appreciated the way the drama dealt with such sensitive stereotypes. “It’s the way Kuch Ankahi tells you what is right and what is wrong without throwing it in your face. Salman’s mom telling off the lady who body-shamed Tanya is the best example of it. We don’t need 100 pages long speeches, just one little dialogue blended-in well is enough.”

A tweep loved Annie’s hyping-the-woman attitude. “I love Salman’s mother she’s like a fresh breeze in the age of aunties who love to make others feel low, especially young girls.”

A fan found the scene “comforting” to watch. “Salman’s mother is so non-judgemental and positive. The way she so simply brushed off that woman’s comment about Taniya’s weight by saying ‘Allah ne sabke joray banaye hein. Jisne krni hogi isi haal mein krlega,’ This scene was so comforting to watch.”

A user wrote, “It’s subtle moments like these that make Kuch Ankahi one of the most heartwarming serials out there.” Sharing another clip from the same episode, a user related to how women are pitted for their skin colour and weight all the time and such conversations are the most vulnerable ones with your parents.

“Haven’t we all, the daughters, had one or the other versions of such conversations with our mothers/relatives? Somehow, we never have the correct weight or complexion,” read the tweet.

However, yesterday’s episode had more than one scene that had fans in awe. Users also wrote about Agha Jaan and his elder daughter Samiya heart-warming conversation.

“Kuch Ankahi winning my heart again! Agha Jaan explains his POV without putting down his wife in front of his children. He knows she’s wrong but it is how he explains her errors in judgment to Samiya – so touching, poignant and free from toxicity.”

Another user appreciated that Agha Jaan gave Samiya the space to make her own decision whilst advising her on what her options are and guaranteeing that they’re behind her.

Last but not the least, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan’s budding romance has got fans in a “chokehold.” According to this fan, no one is moving on from their romantic rooftop scene with its mellow background music and casual flirting. “They really channelled those old school romance kinda vibe that we rarely get to see on TV. Needless to say, I won’t be moving on from the terrace scene anytime soon.” Another tweep feels that Bilal has the “right romantic gaze” and many agree.