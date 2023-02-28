Shabana Azmi is more like a mother to me than co-star: Sajal

If there is one Pakistani actor who has proven herself as an invincible force in the entertainment industry, it’s Sajal Aly! From her first appearance in the sitcom Nadaaniyaan to her international debut in Mom, the starlet continues to wow viewers with her acting prowess. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Aly spoke about how she still has much to achieve in life.

“Generally, I’m very afraid of giving interviews because I feel like I haven’t achieved enough in life to actually tell my story to people. I just think I have a lot left to do,” she said. “But lately, things have started to change for me. In the end, I am a normal human, and like everybody, I am too searching for myself. I want to know who I am. Thus, whenever I’m acting, I always feel like I can do better.” Aly also talked about her latest offering, What’s Love Got to Do with It? and the close-knit relationship among all the co-stars. “I just feel honoured to be working on such a brilliant film.” she began. “I really don’t have a professional relationship with them anymore; we are more like friends now. I’m extremely close to Shabana Azmi, she is like a mother to me and a good friend too. I often think maybe I’m not that talented but just have the luck.”

In January 2023, it was announced that Aly would star as Umrao Jaan in an eight-part series adaptation of the popular novel by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. Speaking about her new role, the Yaqeen Ka Safar star shared how she is planning to learn Kathak-a classical dance form. “I’m going to learn Kathak, which is one of the most difficult forms of dancing in my opinion,” Aly said, adding how vital the job is for her. “Important projects such as Umrao Jaan make me anxious. It was also so interesting, the way the role was offered to me, the people said, ‘We are not asking you, we are telling you to do this’.”

Upon being asked about her experience working alongside the late Indian actor Sridevi, Aly expressed, “Working with Sridevi was an unimaginable experience for me. Just by looking at her, you could forget everything as she had such an allure. The defining quality of a brilliant actor is being a kind-hearted person. And that’s exactly how Sridevi was, full of empathy, kindness and making always making sure everyone is comfortable around her.” She further added, “Even though she was just a co-star, she behaved as a mother to me and that won my heart. In this world of showbiz, it’s a privilege to find real connections and for me, that has been very easy, which is why I keep calling myself lucky in interviews.”

After Sridevi’s demise in 2018, Aly was spotted with her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor on various award shows. Taking the chance, the host questioned Aly about her association with the Roohi actor. “We always have new brilliant actors joining the industry but Janhvi is so genuine,” remarked Aly. “Her onscreen performances are so real that people can relate to her characters right away. She has a unique face as well and is quite beautiful.”

She then recalled the time they both met at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. “We met after six years after my mom and her mother too had passed away, so our connection was stronger than ever due to the shared grief. We have always stayed in touch but due to our careers, we’re busy.” The Gul-e-Rana star also lauded Indian actor Sonam Bajwa, as the host reminded Aly that Bajwa is a huge fan of hers. “I have talked to her a few times on the phone and she’s very authentic and a beautiful soul. The way she speaks Punjabi fluently is so mesmerising.” Answering a fan’s question, Aly revealed that she hates performing characters that are portrayed as helpless. “I hate playing weak women. I don’t want to show vulnerable and fragile women onscreen. I just don’t believe in showing that,” she shared.

Before concluding the conversation, Aly also explained the reason why her name ends with a ‘Y,’ instead of an ‘I’ on Instagram. “So, when I started becoming famous, I found numerous fake accounts online of myself. So, then I made my profile with the name, ‘Sajal Aly’ and not ‘Sajal Ali,’ which is the correct way to spell my name.”