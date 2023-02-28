Court extends Imran Khan’s bail by one day

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea in a case related to the Toshakhana reference, extending his bail by one day. However, the court rejected the former prime minister’s request to transfer the hearing of the case to the judicial complex. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in the case filed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha. The case pertains to attempted murder in the context of the protest held after the Toshakhana reference decision, in which former premier’s lawyers Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari appeared before the court. Awan told the court that Imran will come to Islamabad today (Tuesday). Moreover, a request for an exception for appearance on Monday was also filed in the court, in which security measures were requested for Imran’s appearance in the court today.

The PTI chief’s lawyer furthered that the ministry of interior has given a statement that there is a “fear of attack on Imran”, adding that “there may be a suicide attack on him during his appearance”. Awan then assured of the PTI chief’s appearance in the court today. He added that the prime minister, interior minister, inspector general and chief commissioner should take responsibility for Imran’s security, adding that they will not accept the responsibility of anyone below these ranks. During the hearing, the lawyers, on behalf of the plaintiff, requested to form a medical board and stated that the bail is void if the person doesn’t appear before the court.

Requesting the court to cancel Imran’s bail, the plaintiff’s lawyers said, “Imran Khan also appeared in Lahore High Court, is this not a court?” Irked at the request to transfer the hearing of the case, Judge Iqbal remarked that this is the first time, the court is being asked to move to another place. “The court has to stay here, the court will not go anywhere,” stated the judge.

To this, the PTI chief’s lawyer replied that the former prime minister was earlier attacked, adding that it is “important to appear before the court, but it is also important to save lives.” The court then inquired about the findings of the case. To this, the investigation officer replied that NADRA has been unable to identify the accused.