Rizwan, Rossouw help Multan thrash Peshawar by 56 runs

MULTAN: Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw struck half centuries to help Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in their Pakistan Super League-8 match at Multan Stadium here on Friday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 211, Peshawar were unable to reach home and were bundled out for 154 in 18.5 overs. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris rescued Peshawar after skipper Babar Azam’s departure who scored just nine runs. The two batsmen scored 47 runs together. Saim, who started his innings with a solid cover drive, scored his maiden half-century to stabilise Peshawar’s innings after Haris’ run-out. Haris got run out after scoring 40 off 23 balls including a boundary and four sixes. Saim got bowled out for 53 runs off 37 balls laced with three boundaries and three sixes. When Usama Mir came in, he ripped through Peshawar batting line-up by claiming three wickets in the middle overs to put Peshawar on the back foot. Usama bagged Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the 11th over followed by back-to-back wickets in the 15th over. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Saim fell to Usama in the 15th over. Ihsanullah, who bagged five wickets in the previous match, picked up three wickets. Usama Mir claimed three wickets, Abbas Afridi took two wickets while Carlos Brathwaite managed a scalp.

Earlier, Multan made 211 for the loss of three wickets after fine innings by skipper Rizwan and middle-order batsman Rossouw. Rossouw played an explosive knock of 75 runs in 36 balls, with the help of 12 fours and two massive sixes. Rizwan, who opened the innings, scored 66 runs in 42 balls. The right-hander’s knock included nine fours and a six. Pacer Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers for Peshawar, who claimed figures of 2-38 in four overs.