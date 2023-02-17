Pakistan, KSA joint military exercise concludes

The losing ceremony of Pakistan – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Joint Military Exercise “Al Kassah-IV” was held at Military College of Engineering Risalpur on Thursday, the ISPR said.

Troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise. The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of Route Search, Area Search, Vehicle/ Personal search and Area clearance operations.

Drills/ techniques regarding Improvised Explosives Devices (IED), Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices (VIED), Anti-Suicidal, Victim Operated Improvised Explosive Devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise. This is the 4th joint exercise of Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the friendly countries. Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest. A high level military delegation from KSA headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani also attended the closing ceremony.