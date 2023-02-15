Sajjad Ali addresses rumours of abandoning long-lost sister

Popular singer and songwriter, Singer Sajjad Ali has criticized the people who air fake news on social media about him for the sake of generation more views and ratings. In a video message, he lamented that someone posted his fake house and someone spread rumours of his fake marriage.

Most recently, the popular singer was involved in a messy situation when a woman claimed his sister. Fortunately, the Babia crooner shut down all the rumours before netizens could subject him to the cancel culture.

Ali also called out a YouTube channel for spreading fake pictures but also coerced the poor woman into lying for views and ratings. Though Ali’s calm temper saved the culprits from legal charges, the Chal Jhooti singer made sure to school those who slander others.

For starters, a destitute woman claimed to be the long-lost sister of Ali. The woman, named Bushra Akhtar, declared that she and Ali are blood relatives. The poor woman suggested that she “wanted to sing and was looking for a chance in order to gain fame and money.” She also claimed that she “adopted a few well-known names from her grandfather’s students, notably Tafu.” Akhtar added, “Perhaps Ali wants to meet us but is unaware of our address. I know he is a kind man.”

“I worked around the house and begged for money. I sing at Darbars to make money because my husband is ill,” she remarked.

Sajjad is a legend in the Pakistani music industry. Known for his versatile and iconic vocals, the famous singer has been entertaining the masses since 1979.