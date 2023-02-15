Sajal Aly’s new dance video with Emma Thompson goes viral

Pakistan’s superstar, Sajal Aly, and Hollywood actress, Emma Thompson, celebrated What’s Love Got To Do With It? premiere with a little bhangra for the fans. The video clip of the Lollywood and Hollywood stars dancing together has gone viral on social media.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? the rom-com had a star-studded premiere in Britain with a cast of Jemima Khan’s movie in attendance.

At the event, the 29-year-old opted a graceful gharara with high necked top and completed her look with matching jewelry and minimal makeup.

Sharing her views at the event, she sheds light on her character ‘Zoya’ in the movie, calling it depicts the story of thousands of Pakistani girls, and aimed at empowering them.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the first rom-com movie of the former wife of Imran Khan, who is also a British screenwriter and film producer, Jemima Goldsmith.

With an out-of-the-box idea, the film titled What’s Love Got To Do With It? has been praised all around the world with its recent premier in Australia. Goldsmith revealed the inspiration behind her project to an Australian television program, and it’s surprising sweet.

Having lived in Pakistan for a good amount of time, the mother of two suggested that the concept of arranged or assisted marriages in the South Asian communities – particularly in Pakistan – allowed Goldsmith to present the idea to a wider audience. Her chief motivation came after she lived in Pakistan and observed “arranged marriage committees, which would look for spouses for people.”