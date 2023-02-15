Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share haldi pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have shared their photos from their mehendi ceremony on February 5. The actors got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. In the photos, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose at the venue. They are wearing outfits by designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara is wearing a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta, while Sidharth is dressed in a yellow kurta with a printed shawl.

Taking to Instagram, the couple put up their haldi photographs and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hain (Love is in the air).” They also added a red heart emoji.

Fans added red heart emojis as well and wished the couple once again for their married life. One fan wrote, “congratulation to both of you.”

The actors have had a hectic week of celebrations after their wedding on February 7. They hosted a reception in Delhi for family and close friends on February 9 and returned to Mumbai on February 11. While the wedding attended by family and close friends only, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, actor Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra were part of the wedding festivities.

On February 12, they hosted a Mumbai reception at St Regis Hotel where the who’s who of Hindi film world attended. Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, and many others attended the party.