Country Builders & Developers, Graana.com hold ground breaking ceremony of project

Country Builders & Developers & Graana.com held a ground-breaking ceremony for the project Country Residences at the project site in Scheme 33, Karachi. This prime location is adjacent to major landmarks like Al Azhar Society and provides residents with easy access to the city’s main highways, educational institutes, hospitals, and entertainment destinations. Present from the Country Residences team at the ground-breaking ceremony were Mr. Muhammad Ali Adhia, Mr. Rizwan Adhia, and Mr. Sufiyan Adhia. Moreover, from Graana.com Mr. Usama Khan. Mr. Mashood ur Rehman, and Mr. Shahzad Ali marked their presence along with their respective teams.

Speaking regarding the occasion, Group Director Graana.com Mr Farhan Javed stated, “We, at Graana.com, make it our priority to offer legitimate and state-of-the-art development projects to our customers. With Country Residences, we offer an affordable world-class living standard, unlike any other in the vicinity. We ensure that our customers get their desired value for investments and timely delivery of projects.”

“Best quality and timely delivery is what we promise in all our projects, keeping in view the 50-year legacy of Country Builders & Developers.” Furthermore, he said, “We aim to raise the bar for excellence in urban living and guarantee customer satisfaction through timely delivery and exceptional value for their investment.”

Exclusively marketed by Graana.com, the project intends to deal with customers fairly and ensure transparency in their dealings, providing the highest standards of professionalism and customer satisfaction. Country Residences is set to offer its residents a truly unparalleled living experience with its luxurious apartments that have been meticulously designed with an eye for detail and a commitment to quality craftsmanship. Each unit offers spacious living areas that are both functional and stylish, with an attention to detail that is evident in every aspect of the building.

The architecture of the structure has been designed with sustainability in mind, utilising energy-efficient systems and materials to reduce its impact on the environment.

Country Residences will provide its residents with a luxurious and convenient lifestyle that is unmatched in the area. With its spacious apartments, state-of-the-art amenities, and commitment to quality and sustainability, Country Residences is the ultimate in luxury living.