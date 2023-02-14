KE files robust Rs 484bn investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karachi

K-Electric has filed a robust investment plan for FY 2024-2030 worth Rs 484 billion in Transmission and Distribution segments for sustainable power supply to Karachi.

“The new plan envisages investing Rs 484 billion in the Transmission and Distribution business with a keen eye on projected growth in power demand, loss reduction initiatives, targeted and technology-driven investments in the network for improved reliability and safety, as well as initiatives to enable KE off-take additional power from external sources including the National Grid,” said a statement issued here Monday.

The futuristic plan keeps its customers at the heart of the business and seeks to leverage technology as a mainstay to further improve network reliability for a smooth and reliable supply of power while accelerating Karachi’s development, progress, and sustainability.

Since privatization, KE has halved its T&D losses and doubled its customer base and power consumption.

This was possible due to sustained investments totaling to Rs 474 billion across the value chain.

As per the NEPRA State of Industry Report, since its privatization in 2005, KE is the most improved distribution company in terms of loss reduction.

The new investment plan is designed to further the operational improvements and is aligned with KE’s vision to keep the customer’s interests and needs at the core of the company’s business operations.