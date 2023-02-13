PSL 8: Amir says facing Babar or a tailender will be the same for him

Mohammad Amir, the standout bowler for the Karachi Kings, has claimed that he would have no difference if he faced Babar Azam or a tailender hitter because he is only concerned with doing his job, which is to take a wicket.

After Babar joined the Yellow Storm for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League, supporters expressed genuine excitement for the match between the Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Fans have been anticipating the matchups between the top players ever since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the PSL 8 schedule.

The two players will face off when the Kings take on Zalmi in their first clash of the event at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14.