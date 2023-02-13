PSL 8: Amir says facing Babar or a tailender will be the same for him

Mohammad Amir, the standout bowler for the Karachi Kings, has claimed that he would have no difference if he faced Babar Azam or a tailender hitter because he is only concerned with doing his job, which is to take a wicket. After Babar joined the Yellow Storm for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League, supporters expressed genuine excitement for the match between the Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Fans have been anticipating the matchups between the top players ever since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the PSL 8 schedule. The two players will face off when the Kings take on Zalmi in their first clash of the event at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14. “These kinds of matchups and player rivalries, keep players on their toes. I personally like these sorts of challenges because it keeps me focused,” Amir said in an interview with a local channel. “My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same.” Karachi Kings have won the title only once during the PSL history, under the leadership of Imad Wasim, which came in 2020 when they defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final. The Imad-led side will be aiming to win their second title this season. It is worth mentioning here that the PSL 8 kicked off at the Multan Cricket Stadium after a glittering opening ceremony, touted as the “best-ever”. Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games. Afternoon matches will start at 2 pm local time, meanwhile, evening matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will start at 7 pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6 pm. It is worth mentioning here that the winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.