North Korea unveils ‘record’ number of ICBMs at military parade

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade showcasing a record number of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Thursday, including what analysts said was possibly a new solid-fueled ICBM. The parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s armed forces featured fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out “2.8” — the day of the celebration — and “75”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. Wearing the black coat and fedora combination favoured by his grandfather and North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il Sung, Kim attended the February 8 parade with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter Ju Ae, state media photographs showed.