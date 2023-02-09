Former Zimbabwe international Peter Moor named in Ireland’s Test squads

LONDON: Former Zimbabwe international Peter Moor has been picked in Ireland’s Test squads for upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka while senior batter Paul Stirling misses out. However, Stirling will lead Ireland in the ODIs against Sri Lanka in the absence of rested captain Andy Balbirnie, who is set to captain his country across all formats in Bangladesh and the Test in Sri Lanka. Ireland will also be without left-arm seamer Josh Little, who will play only the ODIs against Bangladesh, after which he is due to fly to India for his first IPL stint with defending champions Gujarat Titans. Little will also play for Multan Sultans in the PSL just before Ireland’s tour of Bangladesh.

The Test in Bangladesh will be Ireland’s first since July 2019, when they played England at Lord’s. Ireland have played only three Tests — the others being against Pakistan and Afghanistan — since obtaining Full Member status in 2017. Moor had qualified to play for Ireland last October, though he was overlooked for the tour of Zimbabwe last month. Moor, 32, has represented Zimbabwe in eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, with his last appearance for them coming in a T20I in October 2019. “He’s (Moor) played a bit of Test cricket in Bangladesh and gives us some experience in that middle order,” Ireland coach Heinrich Malan said. “He has played international cricket (before), and it’s nice to have someone with that calibre in and around our environment.”

The ODIs against Bangladesh are part of the Super League, as Ireland — currently ranked No. 11 in the table — seek direct qualification for the World Cup in India later this year; the top eight teams from the Super League gain direct entry, while the remaining five will play a qualifying tournament to make the cut.

Ireland tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Three ODIs (Sylhet), three T20Is (Chattogram) and one Test (Dhaka) vs Bangladesh: March 18-April 8.

One Test (Galle) and two ODIs (Colombo) vs Sri Lanka: April 18-28.

Ireland squads

ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Stephen Doheny (ODIs only), Josh Little (ODIs only), Andrew McBrine (ODIs only), Ross Adair (T20Is only), Conor Olphert (T20Is only), Craig Young (T20Is only).

One-off Test against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Andy Balbirnie (Capt), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Peter Moor (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Mark Adair (Bangladesh only), Matthew Foster (Sri Lanka only).

ODIs against Sri Lanka: Paul Stirling (capt), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young.