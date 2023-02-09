Turkish envoy calls on NDMA chief

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçac? called on Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik today. They discussed the modalities for jointly working on collection of aid that people and various organizations within Pakistan desire to send off to Quake-Hit Turkiye. While acknowledging the prompt response of Pakistan for aiding Turkiye during these hard times, the Ambassador requested to designate NDMA warehouses as collection points, “People are desperate to help but we need assistance of NDMA to manage it”, he told. Turkish Ambassador also briefed Chairman about further immediate requirements which include search & rescue teams, medical equipment, dry ration and winterised beddings etc. Chairman NDMA apprised the Ambassador of the relief & rescue assistance so far sent to the affected country including the 30 bedded hospital and assured of all possible support. To smoothly manage the donation collection process NDMA and Turkish embassy will work in collaboration for further sending the packaged cargo thru Air and Road means. Meanwhile, Pakistan requested Turkiye to facilitate transportation of relief consignment through Turkiye-Syria border to which the Ambassador responded affirmatively.