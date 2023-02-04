Nine Al-Qaeda, TTP terrorists arrested in Punjab-wide operations

Nine terrorists from the proscribed Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been detained in Punjab-wide intelligence-based operations initiated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Terrorists have been apprehended in Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur.

Abdur Rehman, Roed Khan, Ghulamullah, Ahmad Hassan, Jalil Ahmad, Imdadullah, Basit Ali, and Junaid Ali were among those apprehended.

Equipment for readying suicide vests, rocket charges, hand grenades, and heavy quantities of weapons were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Officials said the detained terrorists were plotting to carry out terror attacks in sensitive districts. Seven cases have been registered against them and their further interrogation was underway, said the officials.

They further divulged that in total 20 suspected were quizzed during the IBOs.

The officials further said that the CTD during the current week had arrested 91 suspects in 476 combing operations and 67 cases were lodged against them.