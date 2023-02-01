TTP attacks Mianwali police station, a day after hitting Peshawar mosque

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan attacked a police station in Mianwali, a city in Punjab near KP, a day after killing about 100 people in a horrifying Peshawar attack.

A group of roughly two dozen heavily armed militants attempted to storm Makerwal police using high-tech weapons, but Punjab police claimed to have stopped the attack at a police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali.

After a sustained exchange of gunfire in which a few terrorists were also hurt, reports in the local media citing police officials claimed that TTP attackers were able to flee.

Punjab police, in a social media post, claimed to repulse the attack. Punjab’s new IGP told a local publication that police parties including Counter Terrorism Department and Elite Force reached Mianwali for a ‘grand operation’

Luckily, no police personnel suffered injuries during the latest attack, the Punjab IGP confirmed.

Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a grand operation in Mianwali and adjoining areas to trace the terrorists’ hideouts.

The recent attack on police officials comes on the heels of the deadly Peshawar bombing that killed at least 100 people while scores were wounded.

The nation’s top military brass vowed to bring offenders to exemplary justice amid the sudden increase in attacks. Gen. Asim Munir, the new head of the army, gave orders to all commanders to maintain their attention on counterterrorism operations in cooperation with intelligence and law enforcement organisations with renewed resolve until we achieve lasting peace.