Ex-PM laments 10 months of ‘fascist’ rule by PDM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on Friday lamented the 10 months of “fascist” rule by the incumbent coalition government. Maintaining his previous stance against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, in a tweet, Imran said he would not recognise “this imported government installed through conspiracy and horse-trading”. “How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his government’s destruction in 10 months of our economy and democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights and rule of law; and allowing terrorism to spread under his watch?” the tweet read. The tweet also shared a brief summary of the political persecution the PTI and its allies allege to have suffered during the incumbent government’s tenure, including the ‘murder’ of journalist Arshad Sharif, an alleged assassination attempt at Imran himself as well as the arrests and alleged torture of leaders including Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati among others. The tweet comes after the PTI declined an invite from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in the apex committee discussing the Peshawar mosque tragedy. PTI Spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai stated that the PTI leadership has decided against participating in the apex committee that is scheduled to meet to discuss the terror attack that occurred in Peshawar on Monday. Yousafzai questioned how the PTI could participate in such a forum when it was protesting the policies of the incumbent government. It may be noted here that the PM had urged all political entities to join forces in an attempt to build a united front to counter terrorism in the country. “My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements”, he had said adding that “we can fight our political fights later”.