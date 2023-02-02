Imran writes to Alvi against establishment’s ‘interference’

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has called on President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice of the “brazen interference by intelligence agencies and some sections of the establishment” in the political sphere, it emerged on Thursday.

“The most recent reflection of this was the KP governor’s statement saying he cannot give a date for elections to the KP legislature as that would be given by the intelligence agencies and the Establishment,” the PTI chief said in a letter dated January 29, which was posted to the party’s official Twitter account on Thursday.

The letter was sent to Dr Alvi after a resolution on the same was passed by the PTI during the party’s core committee meeting on Sunday. The letter stated that the resolution also drew the president’s attention towards the “brazen acts of abductions, sham FIRs, custodial torture and threats being meted out to PTI workers and leaders”. “The resolution calls on you to take notice and take action against all these actions that contravene the Constitution, laws of the land and fundamental human rights,” the letter added.

The development comes a day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali declined to give a date for general elections to the provincial assemblies, advising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult relevant authorities and take stock of the current security and economic situation before deciding in this regard.

The provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP were dissolved on Jan 14 and Jan 18, respectively, in an attempt to pave the way for snap polls. On Jan 24, the ECP wrote letters to the principal secretaries of Punjab and KP governors, suggesting elections in Punjab between April 9 and 13, and in KP between April 15 and 17.