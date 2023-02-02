Naqvi directs to hold a patient-audit in PIMH

Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) will hold a patient-audit, and the health of patients will be examined through the patient-audit and steps will be taken to discharge the healthy patients to their homes.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to hold a patient-audit in this regard, says a handout. The caretaker CM directed to complete the patient-audit work at the earliest and submit a report in this regard. Discharging the healthy patients to their homes is a social responsibility and it is not at all appropriate to continue keeping healthy patients with other patients at the hospital. Punjab government has decided to hold a patient-audit in view of this objective. The healthy patients had made a request to discharge them to their homes during a recent visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH).

Caretaker CM revealed that the PIMH board will be reorganised and all out efforts will be made to improve the affairs of the institution. He chaired a meeting at CM Office in which matters pertaining to discharging the healthy patients to their homes and affairs of Punjab Institute of Mental Health were reviewed. The caretaker CM was informed during the briefing that approximately 1,000 patients are being admitted in PIMH as few patients had fully recovered since many years ago but their family members do not take them to their homes.

The caretaker CM was further apprised that there is a shortage of doctors in OPD and night shift. Famous Industrialist Gohar Ijaz, Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for P&SHC Dr. Jamal Nasir, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Dr. Saad Malik, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary P&SHC, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) at his office.

Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, Information Minister Amir Mir, health ministers Dr. Javed Akram & Dr. Jamal Nasir, health secretaries, Dean PKLI&RC Dr Faisal Dar and others were in attendance at the meeting while Dr Saeed Akhtar participated via video link.

The chief minister stressed that the PKLI&RC would be reinstated to its initial purpose of providing excellent care to patients. He emphasized that all indigent kidney and liver patients have the right to receive free, high-quality treatment. He pledged that the institute would offer standard treatment for kidney and liver diseases, and underscored that the PKLI&RC was the only hospital of its kind in Pakistan. He was also briefed about PKLI&RC’s performance and allied matters.