Facilitation of citizens’ top priority: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened to the phone calls based on the complaints of the citizens at the IGP Complaint Center 1787 and issued orders to the concerned RPOs on the spot for their redressal. IG Punjab suspended SHO Khaddian and issued a show cause notice to DSP for the delay in registration of case of motorcycle theft on the application of Naeem, a citizen of Kasur. He further directed RPO Sheikhupura to take every possible steps to recover the motorcycle of the citizen. Dr. Usman Anwar suspended the SHO Millat Town Faisalabad for the faulty investigation of the murder case and issued a show cause notice to the DSP and also directed the RPO Faisalabad to conduct the investigation of the case under his own supervision to arrest and punish the responsible persons.

He suspended SHO Yusufwala and issued a show cause notice to DSP for improper investigation of the dacoity case and discourteous behavior with plaintiff of case in Yousafwala police station. He ordered RPO Sahiwal to conduct the investigation of the dacoity and murder case in police station Hujra Shah Mukeem under his supervision and punish those responsible for negligence and non- cooperation with plaintiff of case after the inquiry and send the report within a week. IG Punjab has suspended SHO Sadar Hasilpur and issued a show cause notice to DSP for delay in registering solar panel theft case on the application of School Headmaster namely Tariq. He further directed RPO Bahawalpur that if there are any pending applications of robbery, theft and dacoity, then by ordering a cases to be immediately registered on them, departmental action should be taken against the responsible and it’s report should be sent to the IG office.

On this occasion, IG Punjab said that I will personally listen to the calls of the citizens in 1787 center for redressal of serious and important complaints to ensure prompt provision of police services to the citizens and transparency of the police system. He said that it should be kept in mind that the problems of the citizens will be solved on 100% merit and the officers and officials who are not interested in solving the problems of the citizens, exceed their powers and neglect their duties will not only face departmental action but also they will not have any right to remain in field posting. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the main objective of 1787 Complaint Center is to provide immediate relief to the citizens, so departmental action will not be delayed against any officer or official who shows delay in taking action on the complaints sent from 1787. IG Punjab while directing the officers said that effective supervision should be done to improve the performance of 1787 complaint management system as well as ensure prompt police response to citizens’ complaints. He further said that all the complaints received at 1787 should be followed up until the complainant is satisfied. He issued these instructions while talking to the officers and staff during his visit to the 1787 Complaint Management System in the Central Police Office today.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers and staff of IGP Complaint Cell 1787 said that you have a very heavy responsibility to solve the problems of the citizens and by fulfilling this responsibility diligently, you can beautify both this world and the hereafter. So don’t spare any effort to provide immediate relief to the citizens. DIG IAB, Muhammad Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints, Shakir Ahmad Shahid and AIG Inspection, Shoaib Khuram Janbaz and other officers were present on this occasion.