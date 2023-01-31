Karachi boards extend forms submission date for 10th class students

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has accorded an extension in the final date for the submission of the admission forms till February 14 without a late fee for the 10th class exams 2023.

The date of submission of examination forms for Class 10th science and a general group including regular and private has been extended.

Students who have failed in the supplementary examination2022 failed in previous years or who wish to give additional papers can also submit their examination forms as per the new schedule.

According to the new schedule, the candidates can send their application forms with a late fee of Rs.200/- from 15-02-2023 to 21-02-2023. The candidates can also avail of the option of sending their admission forms with a late fee of Rs.5000/- from 28-02-2023 to 07-03-2023, with a late fee of Rs.800/- from 08-03-2023 to 14-03-2023, with the late fee of Rs.1200/- from 15-03-2023 to 21-03-2023 and after the deadline, the candidates can send their admission forms with the payment of a late fee of Rs.2500/- to appear in BSEK Karachi class 10 annual exams 2023.

Apart from this, the students of supplementary examinations 2022 who are not satisfied with their examination results can get and submit their scrutiny form from the board office, branches affiliated to the board, National Bank, UBL, and Askari Bank from February 2 to February 28.

The candidates of public and private educational institutes will follow the instructions at the time of submission of admission forms and deposit of the admission fee.