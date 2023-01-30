Arrangements begin across AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Brisk preparations have been started in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination, being denied by India for the last 76 years.

India has kept the largest part of the disputed Himalayan state in her unlawful and forcible occupation against the aspirations and will of state subjects. This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in the most tragic scenario that was followed by the August 5, 2019, unilateral sinister action of scrapping the special status of the IIOJK by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding valley has been turned into the worldís largest prison following the imprisonment of the innocent Kashmiris protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

In AJK, arrangements are being given final touches to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervour and with the renewal of the Kashmiris’ firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination’. It would be a state holiday on February 5 throughout AJK. People and the government of Pakistan and AJK observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied territory from the Indian subjugation

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle, and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, convention meetings, and speech declamations would be held. A unique ceremony at all the six bridges which link Pakistan and AJK ó where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris would be made to express solidarity with each other — will be the hallmark of the day-long events.

Commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal said here on Sunday the Kashmir liberation movement is in full swing at both sides of the LoC and the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always gives the movement a fresh momentum.

Talking to APP, he said celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the deep-rooted solidarity, love and affection of people of Pakistan with the people of Kashmir would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication, and commitment to the freedom of IIOJK from the Indian occupation.