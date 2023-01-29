Anoushay Abbasi has social media talking with latest pictures and video

The latest video and pictures of actor Anoushay Abbasi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor posted the viral pictures and video on her Instagram account. She was wearing black in the visuals, which got thousands of likes.

The celebrity captioned the social media with her quote, “out and about”.

The celebrity is one of the most sought celebrities. With millions of followers on Instagram, she posts pictures and videos of herself, family moments, outings and her projects’ behind-the-scenes.

Earlier, she shared advice on how to live a positive life through a picture which went viral on the visual-sharing platform. In the picture, she donned a pink outfit and wrote that people need to feed “correct noises” to their minds.

Moreover, a clip of her spending leisure time with her loved ones surfaced on the interactive platform.

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of ‘Mera Saaein 2’, ‘Kaala Jaadu’, ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’, ‘Pyaray Afzal’, ‘Ghalati’, ‘Prem Gali’ and ‘Benaam.’