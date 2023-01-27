Former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has ample amount of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him. This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he said.

Imran Khan said that there were three more names along with Zardari who will be part of this new plot.

“I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this, so that the nation never forgives them,” he added.

“Asif Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

Earlier in the day, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari has hired a “group of terrorists” to target PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Asif Ali Zardari is planning to target Imran Khan,” he claimed, adding that plans were being made to “assassinate” former prime minister Imran Khan.