Nora Fatehi opens up about biggest red flags in a relationship

Nora Fatehi has opened up about red flags in a relationship in her recent interview. She did not stop there, she also revealed that what is the pettiest thing one can do after breakup. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl… I don’t know. I am saying generally.” In addition to it, she also revealed what is the pettiest thing one can do after breakup. She said, “I have not done anything petty yet. I was thinking of doing one. I think something petty is telling people the business, the person’s private business. I think that is really petty,” Nora said.