Now you can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp? Here’s how

In the age of artificial intelligence, ChatGPT is the newest buzzword that is greatly assisting developers, content producers, and many others in bringing efficiency to their work with less time and effort.

The chatbot supported by artificial intelligence (AI) has become a standard tool for many industries and sectors.

Want to speed up access to the chatbot by integrating it with your WhatsApp account?

You cannot directly or officially integrate ChatGPT into your WhatsApp account.

However, there are other methods where you can try your hands at.

There are essentially two methods through which you can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp.

One way is to make a WhatsApp bot and link it to ChatGPT.

Another method involves setting your WhatsApp number using a Python script and launching ChatGPT simultaneously.

Let’s take a look at both these methods one-by-one

Method 1

The first step involves building a WhatsApp bot.

To do so, register the WhatsApp Business Programming interface (API) and create a flow for the chat. Then use a chat developer to follow your chatbot and put the API chatbot on your phone.

The next step requires you to get an OpenAI API. For this, make an OpenAI account and visit its programming interface key page. Here, create a secret key.

The third and final step is to use OpenAI API to connect to the WhatsApp bot you created. Do note that there are chances that WhatsApp may end up blocking you if it did not find the integration genuine. So this step must be done at your risk.

Method 2

In order to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp, download the code from GitHub. Execute server.py in the terminal, followed by a couple of other steps to integrate ChatGPT into your WhatsApp account.

– Download the code from GitHub

– Click ‘download zip’ to download the file

– Next, execute the ‘Whatsapp-gpt-principal’ file in the terminal

– Execute ‘server.py’ record in the terminal

– Now, enter ‘Is’ and hit enter

– Enter ‘python server.py’. Your phone will be automatically configured to OpenAI visit the page

– Next step is to verify that you are a human. Check the ‘I’m a human’ box

– Go to your WhatsApp account and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT integrated there.