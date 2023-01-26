Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS

Assistant Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The ISPR said both dignitaries held a delegation-level meeting on bilateral defence collaboration. Meanwhile, Talat Abdullah Alotaibi also called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with a delegation at the Ministry of Defence. During the meeting, Khawaja Asif proposed an all-encompassing strategic cooperation agreement to deepen defence ties with the KSA. “Building on a solid legacy, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are progressing towards a comprehensive defence relationship for the 21st century,” the minister said. Khawaja Asif expressed good wishes and prayers for the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. The Saudi minister stated that the KSA wanted to enhance defence-related collaborations with Pakistan, particularly in the field of defence production. Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan was also present during the meeting.