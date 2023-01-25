Daily Times

RTO Rawalpindi confiscates non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth millions

News Desk

Upon receipt of credible information, Inland Revenue Squad of Enforcement Network (IREN) of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi confiscated scores of non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth millions of rupees in two different raids. In the first incident, IREN Squad intercepted a truck on GT Road in Sohawa District, Jhelum, carrying non-duty paid 70 cartons (700,000 sticks) of local brand cigarettes. The illegal stock of cigarettes involving tax evasion of approximately Rs. 1.9 Million was confiscated and transferred to a warehouse in Jhelum as no documents/invoices were produced to establish that the cigarettes were duty paid. In a separate incident, 06 cartons (60.000 sticks) of non-duty paid cigarettes of different local brands were confiscated from a local dealer in Dina Market and the same were shifted to FBR warehouse in Jhelum District. Further investigation is underway in both cases.

