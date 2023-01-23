Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 23 January 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

