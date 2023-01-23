Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 23 January 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100 Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100