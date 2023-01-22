DC seeks action against college principals

The principals of higher education colleges passed a resolution condemning the Muzaffargarh deputy commissioner, who reportedly called them to his office on Friday and ordered the assistant commissioners of Muzaffargarh, Alipur and Jatoi tehsils to seal the records of recruitment of class 4 employees. They said ACs came to colleges with police and used rough language with teachers and administrative staff. The ACs demanded recruitment records but the college staff said that the records were with principals, who were in the DC office. Principals claimed that the administration posed a threat to female colleges and that they did not feel safe. They demanded that the higher education department take up the matter with the chief secretary.

An official of the DC office said that the DC took action after reports of malpractice in the recruitment of Class 4 employees. Principals said the process was done on merit. Muzaffargarh DC Samiullah Farooq said he sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Dera Ghazi Khan against principals of higher education who did recruitment on old dates, which were illegal.

He said he received reports that class IV recruitments were made illegally on old dates and favours were awarded to the preferred persons. The Deputy Commissioner sent a letter to Anti-Corruption for awarding favours to the preferred candidates by completely ignoring the rules during the recruitment process. According to sources, scrutiny and merit were completely ignored in the recruitments and efforts were being made to complete the recruitment process secretly on the previous dates. The principals of the colleges refused to provide the records on various pretexts, on which the DC sent a letter to the Director of Anti-Corruption Establishment, to investigate the illegal recruitment of Class IV employees in the Higher Education Department.