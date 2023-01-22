Mobile phone imports decrease by 66.7% to $362m in six months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 66.73 percent during the six months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 362.862 million during July-December (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $ 1090.647 million during July-December (2021-22), showing decline of 66.73 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 69.10 percent during the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during December 2022 were recorded at $ 72.291 million against the exports of $233.917 million in December 2021. On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed an increase of 12.04 percent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of US $64.520 million during November 2022, according to the data.