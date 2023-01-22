Waheed Baloch retains Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament title

KARACHI: Defending champion Waheed Baloch, with gross 277, 11 under par, retained the title of the 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament which concluded at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) here on Sunday. The runner-up was Muhammad Shehzad who scored 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir scored third position with 279, 9 under par. The two-day junior and senior categories were played through Saturday and Sunday. On first day of the junior category competition, 14 years old Ashass Amjad, while teeing off at 13th hole of Blue Course, achieved hole-in-one. The leader in this category was Muhammad Sahil. Ashass Amjad was runner-up in the junior category. Bank Al Habib Bank rewarded a brand new Toyota car to Ashass. The senior professional category trophy was claimed by Muhammad Tariq with Muhammad Akram as the runner-up.

With an aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC, a two-day match for local KGC professionals, senior professionals and caddies, the 22nd edition of Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, was played during on Jan 17 and 18. Abdul Waheed, Latif Khaskheli and Saleem Inayat took top three positions in the KGC senior professionals’ category. They scored 78, 81 and 82 respectively. Nooruddin won trophy in the KGC professionals category, with Iqbal Masih as runner-up. The trio of Abdullah, Jalil and Zubair were third in this category. In the caddies category, Tariq Kamal carded 11 over par and became new title holder. The runner-up Sabir Akbar was three points behind him. Third position in this category was a three-way tie between M Javed, Nabeel Khan and Zakir Ali with 15 over par. The total prize money of the tournament was Rs.10 million that was paid according to Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) regulations. The chief guest at the ceremony was Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.