Pakistan’s Diana Baig to miss Australia T20Is, T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Diana Baig has been ruled out of the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia due to an injury. Batter Sadaf Shams will replace Diana in the Pakistan squad for the series. “Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of Australia T20Is and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 due to fracture in her index finger of the right hand,” an official statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated. Diana suffered an injury in the third ODI against Australia on Saturday in Brisbane when she tried to take a return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Australia’s innings, the board said, adding that the pacer was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture. Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan. Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz.